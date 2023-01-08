Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Sector Perform

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Onex Price Performance
Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Onex has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.53 and a beta of 1.43.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
