Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $310,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $416,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

