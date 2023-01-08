Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SGMO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

