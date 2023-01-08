Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.86 on Friday. Saputo has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

