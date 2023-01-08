Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 489 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $333.07. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.