Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

