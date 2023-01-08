Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 2.5 %

ETN opened at $161.10 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

