Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

