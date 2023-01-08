Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 669 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

