Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives $311.00 Average PT from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

