Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

