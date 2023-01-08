Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Seagen worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Insider Activity

Seagen Price Performance

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,759. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.55. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

