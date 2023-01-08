Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 751,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in California Water Service Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 163,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in California Water Service Group by 828.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

