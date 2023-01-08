Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($28.31) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,358.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,261.45. The company has a market cap of £164.55 billion and a PE ratio of 502.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

