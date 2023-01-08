Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

