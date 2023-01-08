SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.