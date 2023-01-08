Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 149,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 238,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

CARR stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

