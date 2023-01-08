Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day moving average is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.