Simmons Bank Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

