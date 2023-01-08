Simmons Bank Has $567,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.