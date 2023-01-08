Simmons Bank Purchases 170 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE AJG opened at $192.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.