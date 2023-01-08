Simmons Bank Purchases 959 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

