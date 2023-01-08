Simmons Bank Sells 248 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 44.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRL opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day moving average of $217.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $366.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.