Simmons Bank Sells 475 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after buying an additional 465,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $149.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

