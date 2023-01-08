Simmons Bank Sells 480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

