Simmons Bank Sells 665 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

