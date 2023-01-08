Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,513 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,074 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

