Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $118.87 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

