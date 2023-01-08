Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

