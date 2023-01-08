Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

