SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $336.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $365.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.