SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $127.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

