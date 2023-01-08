Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

