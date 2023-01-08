SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,988.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.90) to GBX 1,664 ($20.05) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

