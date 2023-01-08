StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.8 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

