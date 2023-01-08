Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 30,032 put options on the company. This is an increase of 751% compared to the average volume of 3,531 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

