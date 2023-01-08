StockNews.com Downgrades Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Steel Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $930.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
