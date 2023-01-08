StockNews.com Downgrades Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $930.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

