StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.