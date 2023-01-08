Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.89.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.