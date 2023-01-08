Strs Ohio Acquires 225,809 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $12,221,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 494,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 393,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.52%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

