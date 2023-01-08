Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,505,643. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

