Strs Ohio Buys 74,775 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,775 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

COLD stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

