Strs Ohio Buys New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $208.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.