Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

COF opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

