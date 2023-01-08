Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $193.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

