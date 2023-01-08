Strs Ohio Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

