Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

