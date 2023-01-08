Strs Ohio Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,468 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

