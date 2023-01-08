Strs Ohio Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

