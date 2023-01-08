Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

